Kenya's central bank licenses first mortgage refinance company

NAIROBI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank has licensed the country's first mortgage refinance firm, it said on Friday, paving the way for banks to access long-term finance for home loans.

Seeking to boost home ownership in the East African nation, the government set up the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) in 2018, to issue mortgage-backed bonds and other instruments.

The funds raised will be lent on to banks and financial co-operatives, using their mortgage loan contracts with customers as security, to boost the supply of mortgages in the market.

KMRC is owned by the government and mortgage providers, including commercial lenders and financial co-operatives.

President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged to boost housing ownership levels after his re-election in 2017.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.