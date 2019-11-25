World Markets

Kenya's central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to 8.50%

Contributors
George Obulutsa Reuters
Omar Mohammed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NJERI MWANGI

Kenya's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 8.50% on Monday from 9.0% previously, saying the economy was operating below its potential.

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI to 8.50% on Monday from 9.0% previously, saying the economy was operating below its potential.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee was meeting for the first time since the East African nation lifted a cap on commercial interest rates that it said had stifled credit growth and held back the economy.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Omar Mohammed Editing by Duncan Miriri)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular