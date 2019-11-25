Kenya's central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to 8.50%

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI to 8.50% on Monday from 9.0% previously, saying the economy was operating below its potential.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee was meeting for the first time since the East African nation lifted a cap on commercial interest rates that it said had stifled credit growth and held back the economy.

