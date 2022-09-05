Kenya's bonds rise as Supreme Court upholds election result

Corrects date that Eurobond matures in paragraph 3

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kenya's sovereign bonds rose on Monday after the country's Supreme Court upheld the victory of William Ruto in the Aug. 9 presidential election and rejected opposition challenges.

Bond prices, which have fallen heavily this year despite a bounce since July, increased as much as 2.5 cents in the dollar according to MarketAxess data, with gains extending after opposition leader Raila Odinga said he respected the result.

The Eurobond maturing in 2032 rose the most to 76.59 cents at 1401GMT XS184343576=1M, as investors welcomed the peaceful, rapid conclusion to the disputed election, which will see Deputy President Ruto sworn in as President on Sept. 13.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; editing by Marc Jones and Frank Jack Daniel, William Maclean)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

