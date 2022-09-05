Kenya's bonds rise as Supreme Court rejects opposition's election challenge

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kenya's sovereign bonds rose on Monday after the country's Supreme Court upheld the victory of William Ruto in the Aug. 9 presidential election and rejected opposition challenges.

Bons prices, which have fallen heavily this year despite a bounce since July, increased as much as 1 cent in the dollar according to MarketAxess data.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; editing by Marc Jones)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

