Kenya's bonds fall after Odinga formally challenges election results - Tradeweb data

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Kenya's Eurobonds fell on Monday, after veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga formally challenged the results of this month's presidential election at the country's Supreme Court.

The country's dollar-denominated government bonds were down as much as 2.1 cents on the dollar at 1150GMT, with the 2048 maturity XS1781710626=TE trading at 68.39 cents, according to Tradeweb data.

Last week Kenya's election commissioner declared Deputy President William Ruto had won the election against Odinga by a slim 50.49%-48.5% margin, but four out of seven election commissioners dissented, saying the tallying of results had not been transparent.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; editing by Marc Jones)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.