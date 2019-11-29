Kenya's annual inflation rises to 5.56% in November

World Markets

Kenya's annual inflation jumped in November as the price of food and alcoholic drinks rose, the statistics office said on Friday.

NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's annual inflation KECPI=ECI jumped in November as the price of food and alcoholic drinks rose, the statistics office said on Friday.

Inflation KECPI=ECI rose to 5.56% in November from 4.95% a month earlier and was up 0.40% month-on-month from 0.28% in October, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages index rose to 9.58% compared with October.

KNBS said the alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics index hit 7.53% from a month earlier.

Kenya's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI for the first time in more than a year on Monday, saying tightening fiscal policy had provided room to ease in an effort to bolster an economy operating below its potential.

