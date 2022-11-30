World Markets

Kenyan utility KenGen's full year pretax profit falls due to higher operating costs

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

November 30, 2022 — 12:13 am EST

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

NAIROBI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kenya Electricity Generating Co Ltd (KenGen) KEGN.NR said on Wednesday its pretax profit for the financial year ended Junefell 48%, hurt by increased operating costs, depreciation and amortisation.

KenGen, which is 70% owned by the government, said in a statement its pretax profit dropped to 7.94 billion shillings ($64.90 million) from 15.3 billion shillings a year earlier.

It said its total revenue rose 8% to 49.23 billion shillings, while operating costs jumped to 15.74 billion shillings from 12.39 billion shillings.

"Operating costs increased ... largely due to an increase in drilling costs for Ethiopia operations. This, and an increase in depreciation and amortisation ... resulted in a pretax profit of 7.94 billion shillings," KenGen said.

The company, which has an installed generation capacity of 1,904 megawatts (MW), supplies more than 60% of the power for East Africa.

KenGen said it planned to redevelop one of its 45 megawatt (MW) geothermal power plants to increase its generation capacity to 51 MW and upgrade two other plants to increase their total capacity to 320 MW from 280 MW.

It recommended a dividend payment of 0.20 shillings a share, from 0.30 shillings in the previous financial year.

($1 = 122.3500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.