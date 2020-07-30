Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom picks ex-CEO Joseph as chairman

(Adds details)

NAIROBI, July 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's biggest telecoms operator Safaricom has chosen its former chief executive, Michael Joseph, as board chairman, it said on Thursday.

He replaces the long-serving Nicholas Ng'ang'a, who has retired.

The move is part of a shareholder deal reached last year.

Under it the government, which holds a 35% stake in the company, won the right to pick a Kenyan as CEO, while the other major shareholder, Vodacom , got to pick the chairman, sources told Reuters last year. Vodacom is part of Britain's Vodafone Group .

Peter Ndegwa, a Kenyan national, took over as chief executive in April, joining from Diageo , where he was the managing director of continental Europe.

Joseph, a dual American-Kenyan national, was Safaricom CEO until 2010 and has been a board member of the company since then. Ng'ang'a had been chairman since 2007.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by John Stonestreet) ((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: KENYA SAFARICOM/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.