Kenyan shilling weaker on manufacturers' dollar demand

May 03, 2023 — 04:14 am EDT

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, May 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was weaker on Wednesday as dollar demand from the manufacturing sector outstripped foreign-currency inflows from remittances, traders said.

At 0810 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 136.15/35 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 136.05/25.

