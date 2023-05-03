Kenyan shilling weaker on manufacturers' dollar demand

NAIROBI, May 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was weaker on Wednesday as dollar demand from the manufacturing sector outstripped foreign-currency inflows from remittances, traders said.

At 0810 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 136.15/35 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 136.05/25.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Alexander Winning)

