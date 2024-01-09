News & Insights

Kenyan shilling weakens; FX demand from manufacturing and oil weighs

January 09, 2024 — 02:00 am EST

NAIROBI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= weakened on Tuesday due to increased demand for dollars from manufacturing and oil-retailing companies that outmatched inflows from remittances and tea exporters, traders said.

At 0646 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 157.75/158.75 to the U.S. dollar, compared with Monday's closing rate of 157.50/158.50.

157.75/158.75 to the dollar is a new record low, LSEG data showed.

