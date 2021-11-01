World Markets

Kenyan shilling weakens due to increased energy sector dollar demand

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published

Kenya's shilling weakened on Monday, undermined by increased dollar demand especially from the energy sector, traders said.

At 0728 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.25/45 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 111.10/30.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa)

