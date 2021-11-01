Kenyan shilling weakens due to increased energy sector dollar demand
NAIROBI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= weakened on Monday, undermined by increased dollar demand especially from the energy sector, traders said.
At 0728 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.25/45 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 111.10/30.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa)
