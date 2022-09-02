Kenyan shilling weakens due to increased dollar demand from energy sector
NAIROBI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= weakened on Friday due to increased demand for dollars from the energy and manufacturing sectors against lower inflows from remittances, traders said.
At 0812 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 120.15/35 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 120.05/25.
Late on Thursday, the shilling touched a new all-time low of 120.20/40, according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa;Editing by James Macharia Chege)
