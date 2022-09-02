World Markets

Kenyan shilling weakens due to increased dollar demand from energy sector

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya's shilling weakened on Friday due to increased demand for dollars from the energy and manufacturing sectors against lower inflows from remittances, traders said.

NAIROBI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= weakened on Friday due to increased demand for dollars from the energy and manufacturing sectors against lower inflows from remittances, traders said.

At 0812 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 120.15/35 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 120.05/25.

Late on Thursday, the shilling touched a new all-time low of 120.20/40, according to Refinitiv data.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

(Reporting by George Obulutsa;Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular