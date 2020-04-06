Kenyan shilling weakens as players beef up positions
NAIROBI, April 6 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was under pressure on Monday due to dollar demand from commercial banks and importers beefing up their hard currency positions amid economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, traders said.
At 0852 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 106.30/50 per dollar, compared with 106.20/40 at Friday's close.
"Demand (from importers) will slow down but cash is king and everybody is running for safe cover to hold their money in dollars," said a senior trader from one commercial bank.
KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates
KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates
EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates
KES=KE..................................Local contributors
CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields
CBK04..................Central bank open market operations
CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions
KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate
0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing
.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index
.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index
.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index
.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY
KE/EQUITY
(Reporting by John Ndiso; editing by Elias Biryabarema)
((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.