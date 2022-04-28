Kenyan shilling unmoved in quiet trade, seen weakening
NAIROBI, April 28 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was broadly stable in quiet trade on Thursday, but greenback demand from the energy sector was exerting pressure on the local unit, traders said.
At 0925 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 115.70/90 against the dollar, compared to 115.65/85 at the close of trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Hereward Holland; editing by Elias Biryabarema)
