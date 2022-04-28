Kenyan shilling unmoved in quiet trade, seen weakening

NAIROBI, April 28 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was broadly stable in quiet trade on Thursday, but greenback demand from the energy sector was exerting pressure on the local unit, traders said.

At 0925 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 115.70/90 against the dollar, compared to 115.65/85 at the close of trading on Wednesday.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; editing by Elias Biryabarema)

