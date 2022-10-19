Kenyan shilling unchanged; to weaken due to manufacturing sector demand
NAIROBI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= held steady on Wednesday but traders said it was likely to weaken due to increased demand for dollars from the energy and manufacturing sectors, coupled with low inflows.
At 0707 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 121.05/25 per dollar, the same as Tuesday's closing rate.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)
((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
