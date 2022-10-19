World Markets

Kenyan shilling unchanged; to weaken due to manufacturing sector demand

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Kenya's shilling held steady on Wednesday but traders said it was likely to weaken due to increased demand for dollars from the energy and manufacturing sectors, coupled with low inflows.

NAIROBI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= held steady on Wednesday but traders said it was likely to weaken due to increased demand for dollars from the energy and manufacturing sectors, coupled with low inflows.

At 0707 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 121.05/25 per dollar, the same as Tuesday's closing rate.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Waving Goodbye to ‘Made in China?’

Oct 10, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular