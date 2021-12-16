Kenyan shilling unchanged but seen under pressure
NAIROBI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was unchanged on Thursday but was under pressure against the dollar as few inflows from agriculture sector did not match high dollar demand from oil and energy sectors, traders said.
At 0800 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.90/113.10 to the dollar same as Wednesday's close.
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; editing by Elias Biryabarema)
