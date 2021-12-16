Kenyan shilling unchanged but seen under pressure

NAIROBI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was unchanged on Thursday but was under pressure against the dollar as few inflows from agriculture sector did not match high dollar demand from oil and energy sectors, traders said.

At 0800 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.90/113.10 to the dollar same as Wednesday's close.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; editing by Elias Biryabarema)

((Clement.Uwiringiyimana@thomsonreuters.com; +250 784 031935; Reuters Messaging: Clement.Uwiringiyimana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.