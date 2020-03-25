World Markets

Kenyan shilling strengthens on reduced dollar demand

John Ndiso Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

The Kenyan shilling strengthened on Wednesday due to reduced dollar demand from importers in the manufacturing sector as factories slowed down their activities over coronavirus concerns, traders said.

NAIROBI, March 25 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= strengthened on Wednesday due to reduced dollar demand from importers in the manufacturing sector as factories slowed down their activities over coronavirus concerns, traders said.

At 0738 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 106.40/60 per dollar, compared with 106.60/80 at Tuesday's close.

"We might start retracing with a bias towards strengthening... The significant demand we had seen is slowing down, most of them are done buying," said a senior trader from one commercial bank.

Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge said on Tuesday some of the shilling's recent weakening was caused by market misunderstanding of the bank's plan to increase its reserves by buying dollars from the market, and some "malicious actors".

The bank has also tripled the length of repurchase agreements they enter with banks to 90 days from 28 to further boost liquidity in the financial sector.

