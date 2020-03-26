Kenyan shilling strengthens due to slowing importer demand

NAIROBI, March 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= strengthened on Thursday due to receding dollar demand from retailers and manufacturers amid slowing economic activity due to the new coronavirus outbreak, traders said.

At 0627 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 105.80/106.00 per dollar, compared with 106.20/40 at Wednesday's close.

"They have been importing mostly from china but there is little to import with this slow down," said a senior foreign exchange trader from one commercial bank.

Kenya has 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus and announced on Wednesday a raft of tax cuts to cushion its citizens against the resulting economic slowdown from other measures including banning public gatherings and a daily curfew starting on Friday to curb the virus' spread.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

(Reporting by George Obulutsa)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.