Kenyan shilling strengthens due to slowing importer demand
NAIROBI, March 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= strengthened on Thursday due to receding dollar demand from retailers and manufacturers amid slowing economic activity due to the new coronavirus outbreak, traders said.
At 0627 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 105.80/106.00 per dollar, compared with 106.20/40 at Wednesday's close.
"They have been importing mostly from china but there is little to import with this slow down," said a senior foreign exchange trader from one commercial bank.
Kenya has 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus and announced on Wednesday a raft of tax cuts to cushion its citizens against the resulting economic slowdown from other measures including banning public gatherings and a daily curfew starting on Friday to curb the virus' spread.
KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates
KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates
EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates
KES=KE..................................Local contributors
CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields
CBK04..................Central bank open market operations
CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions
KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate
0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing
.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index
.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index
.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index
.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY
KE/EQUITY
(Reporting by George Obulutsa)
((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.