World Markets

Kenyan shilling strengthened due to inflows from remittances

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

The Kenyan shilling strengthened on Wednesday due to inflows from remittances and offshore investors buying government debt exceeding dollar demand from importers, traders said.

NAIROBI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling strengthened on Wednesday due to inflows from remittances and offshore investors buying government debt exceeding dollar demand from importers, traders said. At 0848 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.20/40 per dollar, compared with 100.30/50 at Tuesday's close. (Reporting by John Ndiso Editing by Giulia Paravicini) Keywords: KENYA MARKETS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular