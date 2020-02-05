Kenyan shilling strengthened due to inflows from remittances

NAIROBI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling strengthened on Wednesday due to inflows from remittances and offshore investors buying government debt exceeding dollar demand from importers, traders said. At 0848 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.20/40 per dollar, compared with 100.30/50 at Tuesday's close. (Reporting by John Ndiso Editing by Giulia Paravicini) Keywords: KENYA MARKETS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.