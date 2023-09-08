News & Insights

World Markets

Kenyan shilling steady, FX demand from energy sector expected to weigh

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

September 08, 2023 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Sept 8(Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was steady on Friday, but traders said it was expected to weaken during the session due to persistent demand for dollars from the energy and manufacturing sectors that would outmatch inflows from remittances and tea exports.

At 0647 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 146.15/35 per dollar, compared with Thursday's closing rate of 146.10/30.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Editing by Bhargav Acharya)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.