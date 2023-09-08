Kenyan shilling steady, FX demand from energy sector expected to weigh

NAIROBI, Sept 8(Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was steady on Friday, but traders said it was expected to weaken during the session due to persistent demand for dollars from the energy and manufacturing sectors that would outmatch inflows from remittances and tea exports.

At 0647 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 146.15/35 per dollar, compared with Thursday's closing rate of 146.10/30.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Editing by Bhargav Acharya)

