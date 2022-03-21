World Markets

Kenyan shilling stable; to weaken due to general increase in demand

George Obulutsa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Kenya's shilling was little changed on Monday and traders said they expect it to weaken due to increased dollar demand from various sectors in the economy.

At 0703 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 114.35/55 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 114.30/50.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

