Kenyan shilling stable; to weaken due to general increase in demand
NAIROBI, March 21 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was little changed on Monday and traders said they expect it to weaken due to increased dollar demand from various sectors in the economy.
At 0703 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 114.35/55 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 114.30/50.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)
