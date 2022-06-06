Kenyan shilling stable, to see support from infrastructure bond

NAIROBI, June 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was stable on Monday, while a paucity of dollars amid heightened demand from importers and the manufacturing sector was maintaining pressure on the local unit, traders said.

At 0917 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 116.80/117.00 per dollar, compared to Friday's close of 116.75/95.

The shilling may see support later this week when the result of the government's 75 billion shilling ($642 million) infrastructure bond is published on Thursday, traders said.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

($1 = 116.8000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((hereward.holland@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.