Kenyan shilling stable, to see support from infrastructure bond
NAIROBI, June 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was stable on Monday, while a paucity of dollars amid heightened demand from importers and the manufacturing sector was maintaining pressure on the local unit, traders said.
At 0917 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 116.80/117.00 per dollar, compared to Friday's close of 116.75/95.
The shilling may see support later this week when the result of the government's 75 billion shilling ($642 million) infrastructure bond is published on Thursday, traders said.
($1 = 116.8000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by James Macharia Chege)
