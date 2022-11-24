Kenyan shilling stable, seen weakening on higher importer demand

NAIROBI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was steady on Thursday, and traders said they expected it to weaken due to increased dollar demand from oil marketing companies, amid low inflows.

At 0715 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 122.15/35 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 122.20/40.

In early trade, the shilling touched a fresh record low of 122.25/45, Refinitiv data showed.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

