Kenyan shilling stable; seen under pressure from oil retailers

NAIROBI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was unchanged on Tuesday but it was expected to weaken due to increased demand for dollars from oil retailing companies, traders said.

At 0727 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 143.10/30 per dollar, the same as Monday's closing rate.

In Monday's session, the shilling hit a new all-time low of 143.25/45 per dollar before recovering some of its losses, Refinitiv data showed.

Traders say the interbank foreign exchange market the central bank reintroduced earlier this year had helped to slow the pace at which the shilling was weakening, although the market was yet to operate at its full potential.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.