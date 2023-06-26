Kenyan shilling stable; seen easing on higher importer demand

NAIROBI, June 26 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was stable on Monday and traders said it was expected to weaken due to demand for dollars from general goods importer that would outstrip inflows.

At 0708 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 140.35/55 per dollar, unchanged from Friday's closing rate.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

