Kenyan shilling stable, seen easing on end month demand

Contributor
John Ndiso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

The Kenyan shilling held steady on Monday but was seen easing against end month dollar demand from the energy and manufacturing sector, traders said.

At 0711 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 106.90/107.10 per dollar, the same as Friday's close.

"We might be seeing a bit of pressure while closing books for the month. We've seen some of the oil and telcos ...those are normally the biggest clients," said a senior trader from one commercial bank.

(Reporting by John Ndiso Editing by Omar Mohammed)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

