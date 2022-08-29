Kenyan shilling stable, seen easing due to increased importer demand

NAIROBI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was stable on Monday, and traders said it was expected to weaken due to increased demand for dollars especially from oil marketing companies that exceeded inflows from remittances.

At 0657 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 119.90/120.10 per dollar, the same as Friday's close. Early on Monday, the shilling touched an all-time low of 119.95/120.15, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

