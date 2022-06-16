Kenyan shilling stable, seen easing due to increased importer demand

NAIROBI, June 16 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was little-changed on Thursday and traders said it was expected to keep weakening due to increased importer demand for dollars from most sectors of the economy.

At 0707 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 117.20/40 per dollar, the same as Wednesday's close.

Traders said the central bank had sold some dollars earlier this week, but the amounts were insufficient to meet demand.

The central bank maintains a flexible exchange rate policy and only intervenes in the market to smooth extreme volatility.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

