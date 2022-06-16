Kenyan shilling stable, seen easing due to increased importer demand
NAIROBI, June 16 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was little-changed on Thursday and traders said it was expected to keep weakening due to increased importer demand for dollars from most sectors of the economy.
At 0707 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 117.20/40 per dollar, the same as Wednesday's close.
Traders said the central bank had sold some dollars earlier this week, but the amounts were insufficient to meet demand.
The central bank maintains a flexible exchange rate policy and only intervenes in the market to smooth extreme volatility.
KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates
KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates
EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates
KES=KE..................................Local contributors
CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields
CBK04..................Central bank open market operations
CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions
KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate
0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing
.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index
.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index
.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index
.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY
KE/EQUITY
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)
((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Uganda says exploration results show it has 31 mln tonnes of gold ore
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- Economic Overview of the Top 5 Happiest Countries in the World
- OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels, sees risks