Kenyan shilling stable on increased liquidity from interbank market

NAIROBI, April 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was stable against the dollar on Monday, shored up by increased hard currency liquidity thanks to the revival of the long-dormant interbank market, traders said.

Persistent unmatched foreign exchange demand from fuel importers and the manufacturing industry has caused the shilling to lose 7% of its value against the greenback this year, according to Refinitiv data.

At 0859 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 132.55/75, compared to Friday's close of 132.50/70.

Last week the central bank governor said the restoration of the interbank market had started to smooth out volatility in the shilling's exchange rate.

"We are getting some liquidity from the interbank, which is helping to stabilize things a bit," a trader at one commercial bank said.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1232;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.