World Markets

Kenyan shilling stable on increased liquidity from interbank market

Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

April 03, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by Hereward Holland for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, April 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was stable against the dollar on Monday, shored up by increased hard currency liquidity thanks to the revival of the long-dormant interbank market, traders said.

Persistent unmatched foreign exchange demand from fuel importers and the manufacturing industry has caused the shilling to lose 7% of its value against the greenback this year, according to Refinitiv data.

At 0859 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 132.55/75, compared to Friday's close of 132.50/70.

Last week the central bank governor said the restoration of the interbank market had started to smooth out volatility in the shilling's exchange rate.

"We are getting some liquidity from the interbank, which is helping to stabilize things a bit," a trader at one commercial bank said.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1232;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.