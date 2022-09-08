Kenyan shilling stable, NGO dollar inflows match importer demand

NAIROBI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was stable on Thursday with dollar inflows from non-governmental organisations matching importer demand, traders said.

At 0656 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 120.15/35 per dollar, the same as Wednesday's close.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Aaron Ross)

