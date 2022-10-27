Kenyan shilling stable in quiet trade
NAIROBI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was unchanged in a quiet market on Thursday, traders said, although dollar demand from fuel importers remained.
At 0750 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 121.20/40 per dollar, the same as the close of trading on Wednesday.
Kenya's currency has fallen 6.7% against the greenback since the start of the year, according to Eikon Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by Alexander Winning)
