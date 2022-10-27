Kenyan shilling stable in quiet trade

NAIROBI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was unchanged in a quiet market on Thursday, traders said, although dollar demand from fuel importers remained.

At 0750 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 121.20/40 per dollar, the same as the close of trading on Wednesday.

Kenya's currency has fallen 6.7% against the greenback since the start of the year, according to Eikon Refinitiv data.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

(Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Hereward.holland@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.