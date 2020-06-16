World Markets

Kenyan shilling stable, expected to firm due to tea export inflows

John Ndiso Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

The Kenyan shilling was stable on Tuesday and was expected to gain ground, helped by dollar inflows from tea exports and tightening liquidity in the money markets, traders said.

At 1040 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 106.45/65 per dollar, compared with 106.50/70 at Monday's close.

