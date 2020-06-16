Kenyan shilling stable, expected to firm due to tea export inflows
NAIROBI, June 16 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was stable on Tuesday and was expected to gain ground, helped by dollar inflows from tea exports and tightening liquidity in the money markets, traders said.
At 1040 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 106.45/65 per dollar, compared with 106.50/70 at Monday's close.
