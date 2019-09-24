World Markets

Kenyan shilling stable amid end month demand, excess liquidity

Contributor
John Ndiso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

The Kenyan shilling held steady on Tuesday, with inflows from diaspora remittances seen offsetting end month dollar demand from the energy sector and excess liquidity in the local money markets, traders said.

NAIROBI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= held steady on Tuesday, with inflows from diaspora remittances seen offsetting end month dollar demand from the energy sector and excess liquidity in the local money markets, traders said.

At 1017 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.70/90 per dollar, the same as Monday's close.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

(Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by George Obulutsa)

((John.Ndiso@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: john.ndiso.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular