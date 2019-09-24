Kenyan shilling stable amid end month demand, excess liquidity

NAIROBI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= held steady on Tuesday, with inflows from diaspora remittances seen offsetting end month dollar demand from the energy sector and excess liquidity in the local money markets, traders said.

At 1017 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.70/90 per dollar, the same as Monday's close.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

(Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by George Obulutsa)

