Kenyan shilling stable amid end month demand, excess liquidity
NAIROBI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= held steady on Tuesday, with inflows from diaspora remittances seen offsetting end month dollar demand from the energy sector and excess liquidity in the local money markets, traders said.
At 1017 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.70/90 per dollar, the same as Monday's close.
KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates
KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates
EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates
KES=KE..................................Local contributors
CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields
CBK04..................Central bank open market operations
CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions
KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate
0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing
.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index
.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index
.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index
.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY
KE/EQUITY
(Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by George Obulutsa)
((John.Ndiso@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: john.ndiso.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.