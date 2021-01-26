Kenyan shilling stable against the dollar, policymakers eyed

World Markets

The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Tuesday and traders said all eyes were set on the central bank's monetary policy committee's meeting the following day.

At 0812 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 110.00/110.20 per dollar, unchanged from Monday's closing rate. Policymakers will set rates on Wednesday.

    Most Popular