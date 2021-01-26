Kenyan shilling stable against the dollar, policymakers eyed
NAIROBI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was stable against the dollar on Tuesday and traders said all eyes were set on the central bank's monetary policy committee's meeting the following day.
At 0812 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 110.00/110.20 per dollar, unchanged from Monday's closing rate. Policymakers will set rates on Wednesday.
KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates
KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates
EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates
KES=KE..................................Local contributors
CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields
CBK04..................Central bank open market operations
CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions
KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate
0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing
.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index
.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index
.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index
.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY
KE/EQUITY
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; editing by Duncan Miriri)
((Clement.Uwiringiyimana@thomsonreuters.com; +250 784 031935; Reuters Messaging: Clement.Uwiringiyimana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.