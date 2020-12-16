Kenyan shilling stable against dollar amid slow activity

NAIROBI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was stable against the dollar on Wednesday amid slow activity as companies were closing for the festive season, traders said.

At 0835 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.50/111.70 per dollar, the same as Tuesday's close.

