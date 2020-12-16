World Markets

Kenyan shilling stable against dollar amid slow activity

Contributor
Clement Uwiringiyimana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Wednesday amid slow activity as companies were closing for the festive season, traders said.

NAIROBI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was stable against the dollar on Wednesday amid slow activity as companies were closing for the festive season, traders said.

At 0835 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.50/111.70 per dollar, the same as Tuesday's close.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; editing by Omar Mohammed)

((Clement.Uwiringiyimana@thomsonreuters.com; +250 784 031935; Reuters Messaging: Clement.Uwiringiyimana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular