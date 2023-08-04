News & Insights

Kenyan shilling slips, on track for losses every day this week

August 04, 2023 — 03:21 am EDT

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= continued its slide on Friday and was on course for losses against the dollar every day this week.

At 0700 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 142.90/143.10 to the U.S. dollar, compared with its last close of 142.70/90.

The shilling is down about 13.7% against the dollar in 2023, Refinitiv data show. Persistent foreign-currency demand from the energy and manufacturing sectors is one factor behind its long-running decline.

