Kenyan shilling slips, on track for losses every day this week

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= continued its slide on Friday and was on course for losses against the dollar every day this week.

At 0700 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 142.90/143.10 to the U.S. dollar, compared with its last close of 142.70/90.

The shilling is down about 13.7% against the dollar in 2023, Refinitiv data show. Persistent foreign-currency demand from the energy and manufacturing sectors is one factor behind its long-running decline.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Bhargav Acharya)

