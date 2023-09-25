Kenyan shilling slips lower on oil marketer, manufacturer demand

NAIROBI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= slipped lower on Monday, traders said, driven by forex demand from oil marketers and manufacturers.

At 0938 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 147.40/60 per dollar, compared with Friday's closing rate of 147.30/50.

The local currency touched a fresh all-time low of 147.65/85 earlier in the session, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland)

