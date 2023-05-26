Kenyan shilling slips before next week's rate decision

May 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= slipped on Friday, weighed down by sustained importer dollar demand ahead of an interest rate decision next week.

The Central Bank of Kenya is due to announce its latest rate decision on Monday.

At 0857 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 138.25/45 per dollar, slightly weaker than its last closing level of 138.20/40.

The shilling hit a new low of 138.30/50 earlier in the day and is down about 10.8% against the dollar this year, Refinitiv data showed.

