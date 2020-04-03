Kenyan shilling seen under pressure as economy reels from virus

NAIROBI, April 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was stable on Friday but traders said it faced more weakening pressure from the dollar in the days ahead due the coronavirus-related economic disruptions.

At 1029 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 105.80/106.00 against the dollar, compared with 105.75/95 at Thursday's close.

The East African nation has 110 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has also hit its crucial tourism and farm exports businesses.

The government has imposed a night-time curfew to curb the spread of the virus and traders said they were keenly watching to see if the government will order a lockdown.

"That's a factor making people buy (dollars)," said a senior trader from one commercial bank.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

(Reporting by John Ndiso Editing by Duncan Miriri)

