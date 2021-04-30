Kenyan shilling remains stable amid scant dollar demand

NAIROBI, April 30 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES was stable on Friday, traders said, amid lack of demand for dollars in the market.

At 0713 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 107.75/107.95, the same level as Thursday's close.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Elias Biryabarema)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.