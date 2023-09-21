Kenyan shilling little-changed, to weaken due to pent-up importer FX demand

NAIROBI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was little-changed on Thursday and traders forecast it to weaken further due to low dollar inflows and increased importer demand, especially from fuel retailing companies.

At 0704 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 147.20/40 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 147.15/35.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa)

