Kenyan shilling inches up as holiday season seen offering reprieve
NAIROBI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= edged up against the dollar on Friday on market expectations that demand for hard currency will taper off towards the holiday season.
At 0715 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 111.05/35 compared with Thursday's close of 111.10/30.
"The shilling is up marginally against the dollar on the back of improved sentiment," said a trader with a commercial bank.
The central bank ordered commercial banks to use a single foreign exchange rate this week, traders said, after it emerged on Monday that a dual rates system had emerged in the market.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri)
