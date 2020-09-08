Kenyan shilling inches down against the dollar
NAIROBI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= edged down against the dollar on Tuesday on the back of demand for hard currency, amid a shortage of offers in the currency market.
At 0825 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 108.35/55 per dollar, compared with Monday's closing rate of 108.25/45.
"There are no strong offers," said a trader at a commercial bank, referring to lack of serious dollars sellers in the market.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri)
