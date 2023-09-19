Kenyan shilling holds steady, demand for dollars seen weighing

NAIROBI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was stable on Tuesday, although traders said it was expected to weaken due to pent up demand for dollars, especially from fuel retailing companies.

At 0728 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 147.00/20 per dollar, compared with Monday's closing rate of 146.95/147.15.

It touched a record low of 147.05/25 earlier in the session, LSEG data showed. The currency has been under sustained pressure despite various measures by the government to prop it up.

The measures include a deal with Gulf-based companies for the supply of oil to Kenya - aimed at managing demand for dollars - which has been extended to end of next year.

Currency traders have, however, questioned the effectiveness of the deal, saying it amounted to postponing demand for dollars.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

