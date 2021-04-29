World Markets

Kenyan shilling holds steady against the dollar

Omar Mohammed Reuters
NAIROBI, April 29 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES was stable on Thursday, traders said, mostly due to muted dollar demand from importers.

At 0651 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 107.75/107.95, unchanged from Wednesday's closing rate.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

