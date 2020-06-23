World Markets

Kenyan shilling holds steady against the dollar

John Ndiso Reuters
NAIROBI, June 23 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= held steady on Tuesday with inflows from tea exports and diaspora remittances helping meet end month dollar demand from manufacturers and oil importers, traders said.

At 0830 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 106.30/50 per dollar, compared with 106.35/55 at Monday's close.

