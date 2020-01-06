World Markets

Kenyan shilling holds steady against the dollar

John Ndiso Reuters
The Kenyan shilling was stable on Monday with remittances and non-governmental organizations helping the supply of dollars, traders said.

At 0836 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.95/101.15 per dollar, the same as Friday's close.

(Reporting by John Ndiso Editing by Duncan Miriri)

