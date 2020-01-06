Kenyan shilling holds steady against the dollar
NAIROBI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was stable on Monday with remittances and non-governmental organizations helping the supply of dollars, traders said.
At 0836 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.95/101.15 per dollar, the same as Friday's close.
(Reporting by John Ndiso Editing by Duncan Miriri)
