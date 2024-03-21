Kenyan shilling holds steady against the dollar

NAIROBI, March 21 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was stable on Thursday, with dollar inflows largely matching importer demand, traders said.

At 0731 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 132.00/133.00 per dollar, the same as Wednesday's closing rate.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

