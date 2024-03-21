News & Insights

Kenyan shilling holds steady against the dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

March 21, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

NAIROBI, March 21 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= was stable on Thursday, with dollar inflows largely matching importer demand, traders said.

At 0731 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 132.00/133.00 per dollar, the same as Wednesday's closing rate.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
