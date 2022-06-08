Kenyan shilling holds record low against dollar

NAIROBI, June 8 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= held firm on Wednesday, but remained squeezed by dollar demand from fuel importers and the manufacturing sector amid a shortfall in supply from remittances and tea exporters, traders said.

At 0912 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 116.90/117.10 per dollar, the same as Tuesday's close.

The shilling held a record low against the dollar on Wednesday, having shed 3.28% of its value since the start of the year, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

