News & Insights

World Markets

Kenyan shilling hits new low; oil and manufacturing drive FX demand

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

January 17, 2024 — 04:46 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= fell to another all-time low on Wednesday as dollar inflows from tea exports and remittances failed to match greater demand from oil importers and manufacturers, traders said.

At 0926 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 160.75/161.75 per U.S. dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 159.70/160.70.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.