Kenyan shilling hits new low; oil and manufacturing drive FX demand

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= fell to another all-time low on Wednesday as dollar inflows from tea exports and remittances failed to match greater demand from oil importers and manufacturers, traders said.

At 0926 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 160.75/161.75 per U.S. dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 159.70/160.70.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

